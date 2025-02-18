Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.53 and last traded at $234.16, with a volume of 311384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

The company has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

