Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Fluor has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

