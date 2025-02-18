Flutter Entertainment plc to Host Financial Results Release and Conference Call on March 4, 2025

On February 18, 2025, Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, disclosed through the Regulatory News Service in London that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. The company is set to host a webcast and conference call on March 4, 2025, as detailed in an announcement (the “RNS Announcement”) provided to comply with disclosure obligations under the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The full content of the announcement can be found in Exhibit 99.1 attached to its Form 8-K submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The webcast and conference call are slated to discuss the financial results after the market’s close on March 4, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the earnings release and supplementary materials on the Flutter website’s “Investors” section at www.flutter.com. Subsequently, Flutter’s management is scheduled to host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to examine the results and address queries. The call will be accessible via webcast and telephone.

Analysts and investors seeking to participate in the live conference call are required to dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. There will be a replay available for those unable to tune in for the live broadcast. Contact information for participation in the call is provided in the Exhibit 99.1 and includes numbers for North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and internationally. The conference ID for participation is 20251.

Flutter Entertainment plc, known for its diverse portfolio of online sports betting and iGaming brands such as FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, and PokerStars, aims to leverage its scale and innovative mindset to drive sustainable growth and change within the industry. Through its global competitive advantages and sustainability initiatives, Flutter is dedicated to ensuring a positive future for all stakeholders.

For more information regarding Flutter Entertainment plc and its upcoming financial release and conference call, visit www.flutter.com. Investors seeking further details can contact Investor Relations at [email protected], while media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

