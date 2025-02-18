Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 6th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.