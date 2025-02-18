Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
