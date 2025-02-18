Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after buying an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $812.44 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $28,993,612 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.