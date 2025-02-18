Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,804,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.