Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 148,458 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,399,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $97,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 9,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

