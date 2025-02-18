Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

