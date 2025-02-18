Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fractyl Health

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

In related news, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,218.78. This trade represents a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $40,446.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,544 shares in the company, valued at $277,914.64. This represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fractyl Health by 335.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Fractyl Health Trading Down 3.2 %

GUTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 254,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.58.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.