Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fractyl Health
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fractyl Health by 335.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.
Fractyl Health Trading Down 3.2 %
GUTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 254,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.58.
About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fractyl Health
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.