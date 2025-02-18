Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 1193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.