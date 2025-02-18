FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Plans GBX 0.95 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £351.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.73. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.99 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 6.19 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Analysts forecast that FRP Advisory Group will post 10.5042017 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

