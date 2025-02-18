FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Plans GBX 0.95 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of FRP opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £351.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.73. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.99 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.
FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 6.19 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Analysts forecast that FRP Advisory Group will post 10.5042017 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRP
About FRP Advisory Group
FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.
Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FRP Advisory Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- AMC Stock Surges on Bitcoin News—Meme Stocks Making a Comeback?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hims & Hers: From Viral Ad to Volatile Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beyond DeepSeek: 4 Chinese ETFs for AI & Tech Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.