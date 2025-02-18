Gala Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $791.80 million and $85.06 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,349.93 or 0.99897135 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,886.75 or 0.99411872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,980,064,426 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,955,904,290 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is a decentralised platform founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, aiming to revolutionise the gaming industry by granting players true ownership of in-game assets and a voice in game development. The GALA token serves as the ecosystem’s utility token, facilitating in-game transactions, rewarding node operators, and enabling governance participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

