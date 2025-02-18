GAM Holding AG Acquires 43,440 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

