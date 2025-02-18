GAM Holding AG Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $673.60 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $894.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.