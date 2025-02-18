GAM Holding AG Sells 1,209 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $158.90 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

