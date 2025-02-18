GAM Holding AG Sells 16,000 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,290,000 after buying an additional 3,588,469 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 709,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 24.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199,330 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,342 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

