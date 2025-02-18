General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 79,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

