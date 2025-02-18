Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 437,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

