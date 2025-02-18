Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 453,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

