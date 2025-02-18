Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 392,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

