GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 497,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

