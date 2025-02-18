Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Globalink Investment, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are investments in companies that specialize in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass. These stocks are focused on environmentally sustainable energy production and are considered a way for investors to support and profit from the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,171. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,786. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,305. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,059. Globalink Investment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 11,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,541. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

