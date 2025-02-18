Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.