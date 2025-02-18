Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Nebius Group, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Starbucks, and PepsiCo are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the grocery retail industry. These companies typically own and operate grocery stores, supermarkets, or other food retail outlets, and investors can buy and sell shares in these companies on the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ NBIS traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $44.49. 34,999,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,253,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $1,071.85. 1,409,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $969.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.35. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. Walmart has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,385,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.55. 9,108,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.39. 4,999,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.20. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

