GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GTBP. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

