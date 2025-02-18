Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $228.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

