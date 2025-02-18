Hara Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

