Hara Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.9 %

PAGP opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.58. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 178.82%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

