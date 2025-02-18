Hara Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

