Hara Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

