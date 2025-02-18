Hara Capital LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. NOV makes up about 1.2% of Hara Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NOV by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

NOV stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

