Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 16th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,370. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOG

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.