Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

