HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE)

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Grace Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GRCE stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Grace Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grace Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grace Therapeutics Company Profile

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

