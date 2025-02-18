Head to Head Comparison: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 62.62, suggesting that its share price is 6,162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioRestorative Therapies and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.00%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -2,697.08% -98.49% -75.23% Quipt Home Medical -2.66% -6.18% -2.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Quipt Home Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $150,000.00 92.27 -$14.41 million ($1.53) -1.31 Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.47 -$6.76 million ($0.15) -18.00

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioRestorative Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

