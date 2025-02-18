Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

