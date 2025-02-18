HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Creative Planning lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 48.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. This represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

