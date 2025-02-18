HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Creative Planning grew its stake in Airbnb by 44.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.3% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,393,720 shares of company stock worth $186,305,545. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

