HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.
About HiTech Group Australia
