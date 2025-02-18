HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

About HiTech Group Australia

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects.

