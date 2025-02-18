holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $2,589.23 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.87 or 0.02821745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00010081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004820 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,175,805 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 878,175,805 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00172959 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,543.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

