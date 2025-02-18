Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $403.86 and last traded at $403.48. 579,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,883,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.50.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

