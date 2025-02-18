HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of HSBC traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 2,855,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. HSBC has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $139,895,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HSBC by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after purchasing an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

