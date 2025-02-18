Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,276,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,251.9 days.
Hulic Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HULCF opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.
Hulic Company Profile
