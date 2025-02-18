Human Investing LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

