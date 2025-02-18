IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of IMCC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.