IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of IMCC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

