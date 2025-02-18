IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of IMCC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
About IM Cannabis
