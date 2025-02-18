Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,350. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

