Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Immunome has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 21,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,030. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 252,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,545. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 302,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

