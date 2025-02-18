Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 342.9% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Inari Medical by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,006,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 228,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 400,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,543.89. This represents a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,310 shares in the company, valued at $24,289,449.90. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,599,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

