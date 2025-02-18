Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Extends Business Combination Period On February 12, 2025, Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTAU) announced that it has deposited $11,199.60 into the Trust Account to extend the timeframe for completi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inception Growth Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading